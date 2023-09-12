Recurring Nipah in Kerala stresses need for in-depth study; steps on to contain spread

Kerala witnessed a major Nipah outbreak in 2018 leading to the death of 17 persons in Kozhikode district. Presence of virus was found in fruit bats, even as the exact source of the infection could not be traced conclusively.

In 2019, one person in Kochi got infected by Nipah. Even as he got cured, the source of infection was not identified.

A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah in Kozhikode in 2021. Though the source of infection was not identified, later tests found presence of antibodies against Nipah in specimens collected from some fruit bats in the region where the boy resided. Now two deaths have been reported and four are under treatment with symptoms in Kozhikode.