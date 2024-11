Release grant for Vizhinjam seaport without seeking repayment: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Vijayan, in a letter to the FM, said the condition imposed by the Empowered Committee constituted by the Department of Economic Affairs, that the VGF amount should be repaid by Kerala in Net Present Value (NPV) terms by way of premium (revenue) sharing, would result in a huge loss of Rs 10,000 to 12,000 crore to the state exchequer.