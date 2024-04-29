Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Reprieve for Kerala CPI(M) leader in alleged BJP nexus

"Jayarajan has no intention to join the BJP. The political ideologies of a communist leader won't get drained by a meeting with a leader of another party. Both Jayarajan and Javadekar had already denied any politics in their meeting. The party has asked Jayarajan to initiate legal action against those who raised baseless allegations," said the party state secretary.



The party leadership expressed displeasure over Jayarajan's proximity with a mediator Nandakumar, who was often known for wrong reasons. Jayarajan was learnt to have stated at the party meeting that he had severed his connections with the shady person.



Jayarajan also denied the allegations of plans to enter BJP and accused the media of publishing the baseless allegations raised by BJP senior leader Shobha Surendran.



The reports of Jayarajan's meeting with BJP leaders and his alleged plans to enter the BJP had caused much embarrassment to the CPM during the April 26 Lok Sabha polling. So far the CPI(M) has been alleging that many in the Congress may soon join the BJP. Hence the allegation against Jayarajan is now being used by Congress camps to allege of CPI(M)-BJP nexus.



Jayarajan was reportedly not on good terms with the CPI(M) state leadership, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for sometime as M V Govindan was made the party state secretary overlooking his seniority. Jayarajan had expressed his displeasure overtly and covertly by keeping off from major events of the party in the recent months.



Hence the fresh allegations against Jayarajan seems to have come as a blessing in disguise for the state leadership to rein in him.

