<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A school at Malappuram district in Kerala has courted controversy over singing RSS song during Independence day celebrations.</p><p>Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty sought an explanation from the school.</p><p>The Kunjimon Haji Memorial Higher Secondary School at Alathiyur in Tirur courted controversy. The issue came to light after a video of the Independence day celebrations posted by the school authorities on social media was shared by some RSS groups. Various political outfits staged a protest to the school.</p><p>The school authorities maintained that some students learnt the song from social media and sang it during the Independence day celebration without knowing that it was RSS's song. The teachers were also ignorant.</p>