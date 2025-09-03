<p>Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a gang rape case against BJP MLA Munirathna has filed a closure report before the court, sources said.</p><p>According to sources, the SIT filed the ‘B’ report before the special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru as the allegations couldn’t be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.</p><p>The FIR was registered by the RMC Yard police in Bengaluru on May 20 under IPC sections 376D (gang rape), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).</p> .Metro station: Shivakumar vs Munirathna in Assembly.<p>The case was then transferred to the SIT, which had probed two other cases against the MLA, one of them involving rape.</p><p>The 40-year-old survivor in the latest case had told the police that Munirathna had had her gang-raped by his associates, urinated on her face and injected her with a deadly virus. </p><p>The woman alleged she was hospitalised in January 2025 and discovered that she had contracted a virus. Depressed at what had happened to her, she popped pills on May 19 and fell unwell, the FIR noted. </p><p>In a video released to the media on Wednesday, Munirathna said that he was informed of the ‘B’ report by his advocate.</p><p>“After Dr CN Manjunath won from Bangalore Rural in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, cases were filed against me. My lawyer told me that the 'B' report has been filed, but I don't know on what grounds. But this shows that the truth has prevailed. Making women file false complaints must stop. Nobody is permanent. Don't use women for your selfish interests. God will protect me,” he said.</p> .<p>The SIT has already filed two charge sheets and a supplementary charge sheet against Munirathna in two other cases.</p><p>In the first case, where the FIR was registered in Kaggalipura in Ramanagara, the SIT charged the BJP MLA under IPC Sections 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 354C (voyeurism). </p><p>Before that, the SIT filed another chargesheet related to the MLA hurling casteist abuses in another case. The SIT was formed in September 2024 after a slew of allegations against the MLA were made public by the victims.</p><p>Meanwhile, the high court was informed that a B report has been filed in the crime registered against BJP MLA N Munirathna at RMC Yard police station. The court adjourned to September 17 in the petition filed Munirathna challenging proceedings. The court also extended the interim protection granted to Munirathna. </p>