RSP's N K Premachandran to contest again from Kerala's Kollam

Thiruvananthapuram: RSP MP N K Premachandran will be contesting again to the Lok Sabha from his sitting seat Kollam in Kerala.

RSP is a coalition partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala.

Premachandran is a three time MP and a former minister in Kerala. He is contesting from Kollam for the third time in a row. In 2019 he secured a margin of 1.48 lakh votes.

His recent participation in a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a group of MPs in the Parliament canteen was used by the CPM to allege his nexus with the BJP. But the Congress strongly backed him.