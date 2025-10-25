Menu
Sabarimala heist: Gold seized from Ballari, Srirampuram

While around 400 gm gold was reportedly recovered from Govardhan who runs Roddam Jewels at Bellari, around 170 gm gold was reportedly seized from Potti's flat at Kothari Mansion at Srirampuram.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 15:06 IST
Published 25 October 2025, 15:06 IST
