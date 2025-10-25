<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist reportedly seized gold from a gold merchant at Ballari in Karnataka as well as the residence of the key accused Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti at Srirampuram on Saturday.</p><p>While around 400 gm gold was reportedly recovered from Govardhan who runs Roddam Jewels at Ballari, around 170 gm gold was reportedly seized from Potti's flat at Kothari Mansion at Srirampuram.</p><p>Sources said that the seized gold, which included ornaments, bars and coins, need to be subjected to scientific examination to determine whether those were looted from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple's gold platings. The SIT carried out the searches with the support of Karnataka police.</p>.Satheesan claims missing Sabarimala gold found at millionaire’s home; seeks min's resignation.<p>Govardhan told a section of the media that he did not indulge in any wrong activities. He had been making many donations to the Sabarimala temple, including a door. He shared all information and documents he had with the SIT. He had also appeared before the SIT in Thiruvananthapuram earlier to give his statement.</p><p>The SIT later took Potti to Chennai-based Smart Creations where the gold plating works were done by Potti.</p><p>Three other Bengaluru natives, identified as Aananthasubramanyam, Ramesh and Kalpesh were also under the scanner of the SIT as they were involved in carrying the gold platings.</p><p>Already the SIT arrested Potti as well as a former administrative officer of the Sabarimala temple Murari Babu. Babu was found to have recorded the gold covered platings of the temple as copper in records while handing over those to Potti for maintenance.</p><p>Other Devaswom board employees arraigned in the two cases registered in connection with the looting of gold from the two 'Dwarapalaka' idols and the door frames of the temple are likely to be arrested soon.</p>