<p>Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a former TDB administrative officer who is an accused in the cases related to alleged irregularities in gold plating of artefacts in the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.</p>.<p>Justice A Badharudeen declined to grant the relief to S Sreekumar, who has denied the allegations against him.</p>.<p>The detailed order of the court is not yet available.</p>.<p>Sreekumar served as the administrative officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in 2019 when the alleged irregularities had occurred.</p>.<p>A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the court is probing the cases involving gold lost from the gold-cladded plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames.</p>.<p>So far, the SIT has arrested six persons, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and former TDB presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, in the two cases. </p>