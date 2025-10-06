Menu
Sabarimala gold missing row: Kerala High Court forms SIT to probe reduced weight of gold-clad plates of Dwarapalaka

Earlier, the court had directed the TDB Vigilance team to investigate the reduced weight of Dwarapalakas after they were sent to a Chennai-based firm for electroplating.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 08:38 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 08:38 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimalaKerala High CourtSIT

