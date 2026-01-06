Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala to feature devotees’ original songs in temple playlist

The temple management board has decided to include newly composed devotional songs by ordinary devotees in the list of songs played through the public address system at the shrine.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 16:42 IST
Kerala NewsSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us