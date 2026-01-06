Sabarimala to feature devotees’ original songs in temple playlist

<p>Sabarimala: Devotees of Lord Ayyappa will now have an opportunity to present their own devotional songs at the hill shrine of Sabarimala, thanks to an initiative by the TDB.</p>.<p>The temple management board has decided to include newly composed devotional songs by ordinary devotees in the list of songs played through the public address system at the shrine.</p>.<p>At present, only devotional songs rendered by renowned singers such as K J Yesudas and Jayavijaya are played at Sabarimala, a Travancore Devaswom Board statement said.</p>.<p>Under the new initiative, original compositions by devotees will also be considered after scrutiny by the Devaswom board.</p>.<p>The lyricist, composer, and singer must jointly submit an affidavit and consent letter declaring that the song is original and free of copyright claims.</p>.<p>Songs should be submitted on a pen drive to the concerned TDB official at the sannidhanam (temple complex).</p>.<p>After detailed examination, the board will decide on the inclusion of selected songs in the official playlist.</p>.<p>At Sabarimala, the sanctum opens at dawn to Yesudas’s "Vande Vighneswaram" and closes at night with his rendition of "Harivarasanam." The temple reopens at 3 pm to "Sreekovil Nada Thurannu" sung by Jayavijaya.</p>.<p>Several devotional songs are also played between announcements for pilgrims, and the new devotional songs will be included in this segment, the statement added. </p>