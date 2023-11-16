JOIN US
Home

School teacher arrested for 'flashing' minor girl on bus

Last Updated 16 November 2023, 08:27 IST

Kozhikode, Kerala: A 44-year-old school teacher has been arrested for allegedly flashing at a minor girl during a bus journey in this north Kerala district, police said here on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening within the Thamarassery police station limits, they said.

The arrest was made based on the complaint filed by the girl, and the accused, identified as Shanavas, is facing charges under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

He is scheduled to be produced before the court later on Thursday, they added.

(Published 16 November 2023, 08:27 IST)
India News Kerala Crimes against women Pocso

