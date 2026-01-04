<p>Palakkad (Kerala): A school teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy and forcing him to consume liquor at Malampuzha, police said.</p>.<p>The accused, Anil, a native of Kollangode, works as an upper primary Sanskrit teacher at an aided school in the area, police said.</p>.Kerala court issues bailable warrant to Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna.<p>The incident reportedly occurred on November 29, when Anil allegedly forced a Class VI student to consume liquor and sexually harassed him at his residence.</p>.<p>The matter came to light on December 18, when the victim confided in a schoolmate, who informed the boy’s parents, police said.</p>.<p>The parents then reported the matter to school authorities, who initiated disciplinary action. However, the school authorities did not inform the police.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the special branch, the intelligence wing of Kerala Police, received information about the incident and gathered further details.</p>.<p>Based on information from the special branch, police recorded the victim’s statement, following which a case was registered, an officer said.</p>.<p>The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Anil was arrested.</p>.<p>He will be produced in court as part of the remand process, police added. </p>