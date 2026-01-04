Menu
School teacher arrested for sexually harassing minor boy in Kerala's Palakkad

The matter came to light on December 18, when the victim confided in a schoolmate, who informed the boy’s parents, police said.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 12:14 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 12:14 IST
India News Kerala Palakkad sexual assault School teacher

