Second Mpox case in Kerala, total 3 cases detected in India

A second monkeypox case has been reported in Kerala, that too in a person who returned from UAE.
It is the third case being reported in the country after WHO declared Mpox a public health emergency. The infected person is admitted to a hospital in Kochi.
Kerala health minister Veena George, who held a review meeting, urged that all those who return from foreign countries should take immediate medical attention in case of any illness.
Sources said that the infected person, who is aged 26, was found to have symptoms during screening at the airport and was subsequently shifted to hospital.
The first Mpox case in Kerala was also reported on a 38-year-old person who came from UAE. It was the first Mpox Clade 1b strain case being reported in the country.
Published 27 September 2024, 10:48 IST