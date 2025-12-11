Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Second phase Kerala local body polls concludes; turnout crosses 75%

The total turnout of both phases taken together stood at 73.57% which was less than the 75.97% polling recorded in the local body polls of 2020.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 16:43 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us