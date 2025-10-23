Menu
Second Pinarayi Vijayan govt has spent Rs 43,653 crore on welfare pensions: Minister K N Balagopal

The minister, in a statement, said that the social security pension for the month of October will be distributed from October 27 onwards and Rs 812 crore has been allocated for this.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 08:33 IST
