<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday said that the second <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> government has spent Rs 43,653 crore on welfare pension distribution.</p>.<p>The minister, in a statement, said that the social security pension for the month of October will be distributed from October 27 onwards and Rs 812 crore has been allocated for this.</p>.<p>He said that 62 lakh people will get Rs 1600 each as social security pension.</p><p>Of them, 26.62 lakh beneficiaries will get the amount directly in their bank accounts and others will receive it at their homes through cooperative banks, Balagopal's statement said.</p>.<p>He further said that the state government has allocated Rs 24.21 crore in advance towards the central share of the National Pension Scheme to be paid to 8.46 lakh beneficiaries.</p>.<p>This amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the central government's Public Financial Management System, the statement said. </p>