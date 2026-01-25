<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While many Malayalis, including former Chief Minister and CPM leader V S Achuthanandan and actor Mammootty have been selected for Padma awards, the selection of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellappally Natesan assumes political significance in poll-bound Kerala.</p><p>SNDP is a forum of Hindu Ezhava, which is the largest Hindu community in Kerala. CPM has been expressing concerns over the drift of Ezhavas, an OBC community, to the BJP camps over the last few elections.</p><p>Moreover, Natesan recently announced SNDP's decision to associate with Nair Service Society (NSS) that represents the Hindu Nair, which is the second largest Hindu community and a forward caste. </p><p>Natesan's son Thushar Vellappally, who is entrusted with the task of initiating talks with NSS, is the president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, a key coalition partner of BJP in Kerala.</p>.Vijay Amritraj gets Padma Bhushan; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur receive Padma Shri.<p>Natesan's recent communally toned remarks had also triggered allegations that he was trying to help BJP in the elections.</p><p>In this context, the decision to give Padma Bhushan award to Natesan assumes much political significance as it could help the BJP to enhance its influence in the Ezhava community.</p><p>The Padma award to Natesan could also trigger a row as he faced investigations pertaining to misappropriation of SNDP's micro finance funds and was even charge-sheet in a Rs 50 lakh financial misappropriation case. He also faced probe in connection with suicide abetment of a former staff of SNDP in 2022.</p><p>Among the five Padma Vibhushan recipients, three are from Kerala. Apart from Achuthanandan, Justice K T Thomas and P Narayanan are the other Malayalis selected for Padma Vibhushan.</p>