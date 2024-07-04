SFI activists take out march to Kerala Raj Bhavan in protest against NEET irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M)'s student outfit SFI on Thursday carried out a march to the Kerala Raj Bhavan here in protest against the irregularities in the NEET and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest saw the police using water cannons to disperse the Students Federation of India (SFI) activists, who became violent by pulling down the barricades set up by the police and were also seen smashing a riot-shield used by the force.

After breaching the barricades, the SFI activists, led by its state secretary P M Arsho, shouted slogans against the central government in connection with the irregularities in the medical entrance exam and sat down on the road in front of the police personnel who were present in large numbers to prevent the protestors from moving forward.