Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

SIR 2.0 | Anxiety and unawareness mark enumeration process in Kerala

Booth level officers cite many reasons for the number of untraceable voters going up in the state, which is already around three lakh.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 10:56 IST
India Newsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us