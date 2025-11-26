<p>Kolkata: In all, 1,484 trap cameras have been installed across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sunderbans">Sundarbans </a>Tiger Reserve for the tiger census that began on November 25 and will continue for five days, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.</p><p>According to the 2022 big cat census, there are "100-plus tigers in the Indian part of the Sundarbans," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.India’s tiger story: A comeback written in conflict.<p>The camera-trap area includes the entire Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary, and tiger habitats in South 24-Parganas — Raidighi, Ramganga and the Matla range.</p><p>All-weather night-vision cameras have been installed at strategic locations in the mangrove delta.</p><p>While the exercise will be conducted till November 30, the cameras will be in place for one-and-a-half months, and data will be retrieved in the second week of January 2026.</p><p>The Sundarbans spans around 4,000 sq km on the Indian side, split between the tiger reserve and the contiguous areas of the South 24 Parganas forest division.</p><p>More than 200 forest personnel are involved in the camera-trapping exercise.</p><p>The second-phase survey, which will analyse pug marks through an app, is scheduled for the second week of December.</p>