Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Camera trap census of tigers begins in Sundarbans

The camera-trap area includes the entire Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary, and tiger habitats in South 24-Parganas — Raidighi, Ramganga and the Matla range.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 10:36 IST
India NewsWest BengaltigerSundarbanstiger census

Follow us on :

Follow Us