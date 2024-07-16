Six die in rain-related calamities in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: At least six persons, including a mother and son, were reportedly killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala on Tuesday.
At Kannambra in Palakkad district, Sulochana (70) and her son Ranjith (32) died after the wall of their worn-out house collapsed on top of them. Sulochana was bedridden for quite some time.
At Kannur in north Kerala, two persons, including a woman, drowned in separate incidents. The victims were identified as Kunjamina from Mattannur and Chandrasekhar from Chokli.
Two others died of electrocution, as per reports. Reji, 46, hailing from Thiruvalla in south Kerala was electrocuted by an electric cable that broke and fell on the ground. At Wayanad, a 30-year-old man also reportedly died after being electrocuted.
At Palakkad, members of a family had a narrow escape from drowning in a swollen river.
Heavy rains continued in many parts of central and north Kerala. In many places, heavy winds also caused destruction and uprooting of trees.
In view of red and orange alerts by the IMD, holidays were declared in schools in various districts of the state. As per weather forecast, heavy rains are likely to continue in Kerala for the next few days.
