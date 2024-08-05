Six more bodies recovered at Wayanad; Mass burial of unidentified bodies performed

Thiruvananthapuram: A week after the July 30 landslide at Wayanad, around 175 persons are still missing, while the official death toll reached 226 and the unofficial numbers are over 400.

Emotional scenes were witnessed on Monday as mass burial of 27 unidentified bodies and 154 body parts were performed at a burial ground at Puthumala near Chooralmala. Mass prayers of all religions were also performed as part of it.

Identification numbers of the DNA samples of each body were also marked in each grave for the purpose of any future identification.