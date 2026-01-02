Menu
SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan draws flak for calling a journalist  'extremist'

Natesan called a television journalist 'extremist' after the latter raised questions that were uncomfortable to him at a press conference on Friday.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 12:35 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsSNDPkerala politics

