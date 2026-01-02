<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellappally Natesan is being widely criticised for calling a television journalist 'extremist'.</p><p>Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and Kerala Union of Working Journalists strongly flayed Natesan and demanded action against him.</p>.Kerala journalists’ union condemn Vellappally Natesan over remarks on TV reporter.<p>Natesan, who was being widely accused of making communally sensitive statements, called a television journalist 'extremist' after the latter raised questions that were uncomfortable to him at a press conference on Friday. The other day also Natesan screamed at a journalist and pushed aside his microphone..</p><p>When other journalists questioned Natesan for his 'extremist' remark, Natesan tried to defend by stating that the said journalist earlier worked with Muslim Students' Federation, which is the student outfit of Indian Union Muslim League.</p>