Southwest monsoon to reach Kerala around May 31

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on May 31, India Meteorological Department said here on Wednesday.

Since the onset date forecast comes with an error margin of four days on either side, the monsoon arrival can happen anytime between May 27 and June 4.

“It's a near normal date as the normal date for onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1,” said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

While the weather agency was not on the dot with its forecast of the onset date in the last five years, the arrival dates always fall within the error margin of four days, making the IMD forecast accurate.