Suresh Gopi will not be invited to School Olympics, says Kerala minister Sivankutty

Gopi recently courted controversy by allegedly making some objectionable remarks while urging the state government to hand over the investigation of Thrissur Pooram related controversies to the CBI.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 10:53 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsSuresh Gopi

