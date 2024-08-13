Survivors of another devastating landslide in Kerala plead for rehabilitation  

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the devastating landslides of Wayanad, another locality in north Kerala, Vilangad in Kozhikode, too suffered a devastating landslide series that ravaged three wards of a panchayat almost the same time on July 30.
But it did not get much attention as the casualty was low. While one person was killed, several suffered injuries.
Over 100 houses, 23 roads, seven bridges, around 35 hectare farm land and many farms were damaged. It is estimated that landslides took place in 24 spots in the region on the same day.
The casualty remained low as the people managed to shift to safe places.
Now the people of Vilangad are pleading for proper rehabilitation on the lines of the efforts being made at Wayanad.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a special package for the landslide survivors of Vilangad. He said that 21 houses were fully destroyed and 150 houses were badly damaged.
The extensive damages to farm lands and teak plantations have hit the livelihood of farmers. Massive infrastructure development is also required in the region as 23 roads and seven bridges were destroyed in the region, he told the chief minister.
Congress MP of Vadakara, Shafi Parambil, who represents the Vilangad region, had raised the issue in the Parliament recently and sought special rehabilitation package.
Published 13 August 2024, 13:26 IST