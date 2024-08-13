Survivors of another devastating landslide in Kerala plead for rehabilitation  

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the devastating landslides of Wayanad, another locality in north Kerala, Vilangad in Kozhikode, too suffered a devastating landslide series that ravaged three wards of a panchayat almost the same time on July 30.

But it did not get much attention as the casualty was low. While one person was killed, several suffered injuries.

Over 100 houses, 23 roads, seven bridges, around 35 hectare farm land and many farms were damaged. It is estimated that landslides took place in 24 spots in the region on the same day.