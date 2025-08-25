Swapna Suresh, PC George charge-sheeted for alleged conspiracy against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police has filed a charge sheet against Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the sensational gold smuggling in diplomatic bags case, and BJP leader P C George for allegedly conspiring to incite violence by raising allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2022.</p>.<p>According to Crime Branch officials, the charge sheet was filed against Swapna and George at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Thiruvananthapuram last week.</p>.<p>The case was first registered at Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police Station in June 2022, following a complaint lodged by Thavanur MLA K T Jaleel after Suresh made allegations about the Chief Minister’s involvement in the 2020 gold smuggling incident, the officer said.</p>.<p>The LDF legislator had also alleged that BJP leader George was part of the conspiracy behind Swapna's allegations against Vijayan, said Crime Branch sources.</p>.India going through undeclared Emergency now: Kerala CM Vijayan.<p>The case was registered for criminal conspiracy and wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).</p>.<p>Later, the case was taken over by the Crime Branch unit in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>As part of the investigation, both Swapna and George were interrogated multiple times, and Jaleel's statement was recorded.</p>.<p>Additionally, several pieces of digital evidence were collected during the inquiry, a Crime Branch official added.</p>