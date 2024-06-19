Teenage influencer ends life, boyfriend booked under POCSO

The Kerala police have arrested a man under the POCSO Act in connection to the death of an 18-year-old Instagram influencer.

As per reports, a social media influencer died by suicide in Kerala, allegedly after she was trolled online for breaking up with her boyfriend, who is also an influencer.

The girl, a class 12 student, attempted suicide at her Thiruvananthapuram home last week. She later died on Sunday while still in the hospital.

The police charged Binoy, the boyfriend, under the POCSO Act for 'abetment of suicide', based on a complaint filed by the girl's family.