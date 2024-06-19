Teenage influencer ends life, boyfriend booked under POCSO

The Kerala police have arrested a man under the POCSO Act in connection to the death of an 18-year-old Instagram influencer.
As per reports, a social media influencer died by suicide in Kerala, allegedly after she was trolled online for breaking up with her boyfriend, who is also an influencer.
The girl, a class 12 student, attempted suicide at her Thiruvananthapuram home last week. She later died on Sunday while still in the hospital.
The police charged Binoy, the boyfriend, under the POCSO Act for 'abetment of suicide', based on a complaint filed by the girl's family.
According to the FIR, the girl and Binoy were in a relationship. Reportedly, two months ago, the couple broke up, and suspectedly, distressed about the break-up, the girl attempted suicide by hanging herself at home on the night of June 10.
She was then rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, however she died on June 16 while still undergoing treatment.
A report also indicated that girl had been (cyber)bullied through comments on her Instagram posts due to her break-up.
