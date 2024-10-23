Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Cyclone 'Dana' to bring very heavy rain in south Bengal, over 150 trains cancelled

Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled over 150 trains on October 24 and 25, in view of the cyclone.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 10:15 IST
India NewsCycloneWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us