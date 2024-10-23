Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi, Xi endorse patrolling agreement; instruct resumption of special representatives dialogue

The special representatives of India and China have been holding talks to resolve the boundary dispute since October 2003.
nirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 17:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 12:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaRussiaNarendra ModiXi JinpingBRICSGalwan Valley

Follow us on :

Follow Us