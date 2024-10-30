Temple fire mishap: Kerala government to bear medical expenses of injured

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to bear the medical expenses of those injured in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/over-150-injured-8-seriously-in-fireworks-accident-at-kerala-temple-festival-3252757">fire accident</a> at a temple near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district that left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously.</p>.<p>The incident occurred late Monday night at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded, according to the police.</p>.<p>The decision to bear the medical expenses of those injured in the incident was taken in a Cabinet meeting, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.</p>.Blast and a ball of fire: Midnight mishap at Kerala temple sends hundreds fleeing in panic.<p>Three persons including two temple committee officials were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the fire accident.</p>.<p>Besides that, the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to carry out an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report.</p>.<p>The firecrackers were burst inside the temple premises without permission, and the accident took place due to its careless handling and negligence of the accused, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred as hundreds of people, including women and children, had gathered to get a glimpse of the Theyyam performance at the shrine.</p>.<p>Theyyam is a centuries-old ritualistic performance held at temples and 'kavus' (sacred groves) in the Malabar (north Kerala) region of Kerala.</p>