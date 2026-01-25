Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

The Grandmother of forests: How Devaki Amma grew a jungle and a legacy

The 'Thapovanam' forest is also the favourite spot of migratory birds. The serene forests in Alappuzha have also become a favorite spot of nature lovers and tourists.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsPadma awardsAlappuzhaEnvironmentalist

Follow us on :

Follow Us