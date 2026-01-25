Menu
Agree that Tejashwi will be puppet controlled by coterie: Tej Pratap Yadav

Yadav, who floated his own outfit, Janshakti Janata Dal, after being expelled from the RJD, was responding to queries about the decision taken at the party's national executive.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 14:36 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 14:36 IST
