Kerala sees third death in two months from brain-eating amoeba infection

The first instance was the death of a five-year-old girl from Malappuram on May 21 and the second a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who died on June 25.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 09:14 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A 12-year old boy, under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis infection, died in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday.

It is the third death due to the rare infection in two months time in the state . Amoebic meningoencephalitis is referred to as brain-eating amoeba. Mridul E P of Ramanattukara in Kozhikode is the latest victim. He was suspected to have gotten infected after swimming in a pond.

Last month, a 13 year old girl hailing from Kannur died due to the infection while a five year old child at Malappuram died due to the infection in May.

Another suspected amoebic meningoencephalitis infection case was also reported in the state recently.

The state health authorities have sounded alert against using ponds and rivers and asked swimming pool and water theme authorities to ensure proper water treatment. The infection enters the human body through contaminated water.

Published 04 July 2024, 09:14 IST
