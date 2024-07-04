Kerala sees third death in two months from brain-eating amoeba infection

Last month, a 13 year old girl hailing from Kannur died due to the infection while a five year old child at Malappuram died due to the infection in May.

Another suspected amoebic meningoencephalitis infection case was also reported in the state recently.

The state health authorities have sounded alert against using ponds and rivers and asked swimming pool and water theme authorities to ensure proper water treatment. The infection enters the human body through contaminated water.