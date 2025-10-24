<p>The decision of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala to sign an agreement with the centre for implementing the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mathri School for Rising India) scheme ignoring the objections of CPI has triggered a major row in Kerala.</p><p>CPI, which is the second largest party in the LDF, is irked by the decision of the state education department, which is a portfolio held by the CPM.</p>.Kerala’s climate tech startup gets Rs 75 lakhs grant from Cochin Shipyard.<p>CPI state leadership is learnt to be in consultation with the party national leadership on deciding the future course of action.</p><p>CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam has said that it is not the way the left front should be functioning. He also did not reject questions whether the CPI will leave the left front. "The party state secretariat to be held today will decide the future course of action," Viswam told reporters. </p><p>The Congress already asked why the CPI is continuing in the left-front by suffering the insult from the CPM.</p><p>Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is also a coalition partner in the left-front, too expressed displeasure over the CPM taking the decision to implement PM SHRI without discussion in the LDF.</p><p>It was on Thursday that the state education department signed the memorandum of understanding with the centre for implementing the PM SHRI scheme. General education secretary K Vasuki signed the agreement with the ministry of education officials in Delhi.</p><p>It happened close on the heels of the CPM general secretary M A Baby also stating that the concerns raised by the CPI will be discussed in the left-front.</p><p>The LDF was so far objecting to the PM SHRI scheme citing that it was an attempt by the BJP government at the centre to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda in the education sector. </p><p>However, state education minister and CPM leader V Sivankutty said the other day that the state government will be implementing the PM SHRI scheme in order to get central funding to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore that was withheld by the centre.</p>