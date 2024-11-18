Two killed after bike crashes into bridge handrail in Kerala

<p>Kochi (Kerala): Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into the handrail of a bridge in Tripunithura, near here, early on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred at the Mathur Bridge in Tripunithura at around 1:30 am.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Nivedita (21) from Meppadi, Wayanad, and Subin (19) from Kollam, police said.</p>.'Big Boss' participant Pareekutty held with MDMA, ganja in Kerala.<p>Kochi City Police said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>The bodies are kept in a hospital and will be handed over to their relatives after necessary procedures are done, the police added.</p>