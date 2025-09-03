Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' postponed overseas due to certification issues

<p>The release of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is facing further complications. The film will not be released on its scheduled date of September 5 in several key international markets because of delays in the local censorship processes.</p><p>The production team has officially confirmed that the film has not yet received clearance in Mauritius, with the censor board’s decision still pending. As a result, the film will not be released in the country until further notice.</p>.WATCH | Vivek Agnihotri urges CM Mamata Banerjee to ensure smooth release of ‘The Bengal Files’ in theatres.<p>Meanwhile, the movie is under review by local censorship authorities in overseas regions like Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong, as these regions have strict regulatory procedures for content approval. Especially when the content deals with politically or socially sensitive themes. The makers have pushed the overseas release date, as they're still waiting for the movie's certification, even though no formal objections have been filed.</p><p>Set against the harrowing backdrop of "Direct Action Day" on 16th August 1946 in West Bengal, <em>The Bengal Files</em> is the third part of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s "Files" trilogy and is set to hit Indian theaters on September 5, 2025. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar.</p>