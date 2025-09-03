Menu
FDI up 15% to $18.62 billion in April-June 2025-26; inflows from US triple

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased to $25.2 billion during the quarter under review as against $22.5 billion in the same period of 2024-25.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 15:11 IST
Published 03 September 2025, 15:11 IST
