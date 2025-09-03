FDI up 15% to $18.62 billion in April-June 2025-26; inflows from US triple

<p>New Delhi: FDI in India rose 15 per cent to $18.62 billion during April-June this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US nearly tripled to $5.61 billion during the quarter, according to government data released on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during April-June FY25 stood at $16.17 billion. In March quarter 2024-25, the inflows fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to $9.34 billion.</p>.Gold prices storm past Rs 1.07 lakh per 10 gm on geopolitical tensions, worries over US economy.<p>Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased to $25.2 billion during the quarter under review as against $22.5 billion in the same period of 2024-25. </p>