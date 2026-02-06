Menu
Two youths injured as bike collides with car driven by actor Maniyanpilla Raju in Thiruvananthapuram

According to Museum police, the accident occurred around 9:30 pm on Thursday in front of the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam–Vazhuthakkad road.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 05:47 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 05:47 IST
