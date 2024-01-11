UDF seeks changes to schedule of Kerala Assembly session to avoid clash with statewide march

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Kerala government prepares to convene the budget session of the state assembly from January 25, the UDF has requested Speaker A N Shamseer to make changes to its calendar in view of the opposition front's statewide march to be held in February.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who made the representation to the Speaker on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the 10th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly from January 25.
In a letter to the Speaker, he said it was understood that the session would be held from January 25 to February 14 and from February 26 to March 27. The KPCC has already decided to organise a statewide political march from February 9 to 25.
He stressed that his participation and that of other UDF MLAs in the march was mandatory.
Therefore, it is requested to make changes in the assembly calendar so as to ensure the participation of the opposition MLAs in the session, he added.
The LoP wanted the budget presentation to be held on February 2 and its discussion on 5, 6 and 7 of the same month.
Satheesan also wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan.