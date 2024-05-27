Home
Israeli military prosecutor says 'very grave' Rafah incident being investigated

'The details of the incident are still under an investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent,' Major-General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi told a conference hosted by the Israel Bar Association.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 08:58 IST
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 08:58 IST

Jerusalem: Israel's top military prosecutor described as "very grave" on Monday an air strike on Rafah which according to Gaza health authorities killed dozens of Palestinian civilians, and said an after-action investigation by the armed forces continued.

"The details of the incident are still under an investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent," Major-General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi told a conference hosted by the Israel Bar Association.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regrets any harm to non-combatants during the war."

Published 27 May 2024, 08:58 IST
