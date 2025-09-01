Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

UDF to decide on stance over Global Ayyappa Sangamam as political debate continues

Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty declined to comment directly, saying, 'If the event organised by the government is a good thing, there is no need for us to oppose it.'
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 10:40 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaUDF

Follow us on :

Follow Us