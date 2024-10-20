Home
Veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan turns 101

Elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1967, 1970, 1991, and 2001, he also served as Leader of the Opposition from 1992 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2005.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 07:30 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 07:30 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)TrendingV S Achuthanandan

