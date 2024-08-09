Vlogger booked for derogatory remarks against actor Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: A vlogger in Kerala was arrested for his derogatory remarks against actor Mohanlal's visit to the landslide hit areas of Wayanad.

Aju Alex, who is known as 'Chekuthan' (Devil) on social media, was held by the Thiruvalla police in Pathanamthitta district following a petition filed by Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.

This comes a few days after another vlogger was warned by the police for posting insulting remarks against actors.