Want to serve Wayanad, just like mother looks after children: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka, on the last day of her second leg of bypoll campaign, said that if she was given a chance, she would fight for the people of Wayanad not only in the Parliament, but on every other platform.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 09:30 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 09:30 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi VadraPriyanka GandhiWayanadBypoll

