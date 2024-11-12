Home
Waqf land claims rising in Kerala as families including Muslims get eviction notices, BJP smells blood

There are unconfirmed reports that the Waqf board is staking more such claims across the state and since Muslim families were affected in many places the protests are being suppressed.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 12:45 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 12:45 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaMuslimsLDFevictionWaqf

