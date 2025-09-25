Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Wayanad district Congress Committee president Appachan resigns amid infighting days after Priyanka's visit

Appachan is learnt to have tendered resignation as per party's direction.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 16:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 16:09 IST
CongressKeralaPriyanka Gandhi VadraWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us