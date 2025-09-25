<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Wayanad district Congress committee president N D Appachan has resigned from the post following the severe infight in the party district unit.</p><p>Appachan is learnt to have tendered resignation as per party's direction. This comes a couple days after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the constituency. </p>.Amid Congress infighting, Rahul, Sonia Gandhi visit Priyanka in Wayanad .<p>The AICC leadership had also taken serious note of the infight in the Wayanad unit as party top leader Priyanka Gandhi is representing Wayanad in the Lok Sabha. Any setback for Congress in the constituency in the coming local body election and the next Assembly election will be an embarrassment for Priyanka too. Hence the Congress leadership took stringent actions.</p><p>Factions led by Appachan and I C Balakrishnan MLA were involved in severe infighting for quite some time. It had even led to open clashes.</p><p>The party also faced much embarrassment as relatives of party former district vice president N M Vijayan, who ended life by suicide, alleged that financial liabilities caused by some party leaders forced Vijayan to end life. The Congress settled Vjayan's bank debts of Rs 63 lakh the other day.</p>