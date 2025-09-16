Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Wayanad landslide victims to get new houses by January, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The District Disaster Management Authority has already prepared and published a list of 402 beneficiaries as part of rehabilitation in three phases, he told the state Assembly.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 10:44 IST
India NewsKeralaLandslideWayanadPinarayi Vijayanrelief

Follow us on :

Follow Us