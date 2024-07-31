Wayanad landslides: Centre gave advance warning but Kerala government didn't pay heed, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: As Wayanad was devastated by a landslide that claimed several lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday blamed the Kerala government in the Parliament for not heeding to the warning sent as early as July 23 regarding a possible natural disaster in the area due to heavy rains.

However, he said that the union government stands firm with the Kerala government in dealing with the aftermath of the landslides in Wayanad.

Speaking during a 'Calling Attention Motion' on the situation arising out of the devastating landslide in Wayanad district, Shah said that the Kerala government did not get alerted even by the arrival of 9 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions and if added that if they had acted on time, several lives could have been saved.

His remarks in Rajya Sabha came after some of the MPs like Raghav Chadha, Jebi Mather and A A Rahim claimed that early warning systems should have been there in place to warn the state before such a disaster. Mather and Rahim alleged that there was no early warning system that could have come out in help for Kerala.