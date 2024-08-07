Wayanad landslides: Kerala Congress leaders contribute to CM relief fund despite criticism from Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leaders in Kerala including A K Antony have contributed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Wayanad landslide victims, despite criticism from Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran.

While Antony donated Rs. 50,000, opposition leader V D Satheesan donated Rs 1 lakh. All MLAs of the Congress-led UDF have already decided to contribute one month's salary to the CMDRF.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was the first to donate one month's salary to the CMDRF.