Wayanad landslides: Kerala Congress leaders contribute to CM relief fund despite criticism from Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leaders in Kerala including A K Antony have contributed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Wayanad landslide victims, despite criticism from Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran.
While Antony donated Rs. 50,000, opposition leader V D Satheesan donated Rs 1 lakh. All MLAs of the Congress-led UDF have already decided to contribute one month's salary to the CMDRF.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was the first to donate one month's salary to the CMDRF.
Sudhakaran had subsequently stated that the he should have made the donation for relief measures being initiated by the Congress instead of donating to the CMDRF. But Satheesan objected to Sudhakaran's stand.
The Congress and the BJP had earlier raised allegations of misappropriation of CMDRF and political favouritism in allocations from it. The state vigilance also unearthed widespread irregularities in allocations from the CMDRF.
Published 07 August 2024, 13:57 IST