Week-long 'Keraleeyam' fest to showcase Kerala's achievements

Thiruvananthapuram: A seven-day festival showcasing Kerala's achievements in various spheres will commence on November 1, the state’s formation day. The main centre of the fest, titled 'Keraleeyam', will be Thiruvananthapuram.

Held in connection with Kerala formation day, 'Keraleeyam' will feature Kerala's socio-economic progress over the years. It also aims to give shape to the future development plans of the state for the next 25 years. Seminars on various topics with the participation of internationally renowned experts, B2B meets, exhibitions of the state's achievements and potentials will be the highlight of the event.

Cultural shows, trade fairs, food festivals, flower shows and film festivals will also be organised during the seven-day fest. The events will be held in 41 venues in Thiruvananthapuram.

While the ruling CPI(M) is planning to make it an annual fest to showcase Kerala's achievements, the opposition Congress has decided to boycott the event. They reason that the fest is a "political campaign" of CPI(M), with an eye on Lok Sabha polls and that too, expending money from the cash-strapped state exchequer.